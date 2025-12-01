Europe Watch: Chukwueze, Lookman shine as Onuachu bags brace

Chukwueze

By Enitan Abdultawab

League football resumed last week for another round of matches after the fifth round of European competitions.

As always, Nigerian players who are plying their trade in Europe starred for their respective clubs.

Let’s take a look at them:

Saturday

Semi Ajayi scored the first goal for Hull City in their 2-1 away comeback win against Stoke City in the English Championship. He also featured throughout the match.

Moses Simon featured throughout for Paris FC in their home 1-1 draw versus Auxerre.

In the Italian Serie A, Maduka Okoye kept a clean sheet behind the sticks for Udinese as they trashed Parma by two goals to nil.

Fisayo-Dele Bashiru was a 63rd-minute substitute for Lazio in their 1-0 away loss to table-toppers AC Milan.

In the German Bundesliga, Victor Boniface came on in the 71st minute for Werder Bremen as they played a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne.

Nathan Tella, now back in action for Bayern Leverkusen, came on in the 88th minute as they lost at home by two goals to one to Borussia Dortmund.

In the English Premier League, Samuel Chukwueze stole the show and delivered a man-of-the-match performance away at Tottenham Hotspur, helping his team win by two goals to one. Alex Iwobi also starred for Fulham and both players were subbed off in the second half of the match.

Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute for Brentford as they cruised to a 3-1 win at home versus Burnley.

Paul Onuachu scored a brace for Trabzonspor as they thrashed Konyaspor by three goals to one.

Sunday

Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams could not help Sevilla sink at home as they were beaten by Real Betis by two goals at home. While Akor Adams played throughout the match, Chidera Ejuke was hooked off in the second half.

Ademola Lookman is getting back to his mojo as he found the back of the net once again for Atalanta in their 2-0 home win versus Fiorentina.

Chrisantus Uche was a second-half entrant for Crystal Palace as they lost a goal lead to Manchester United at home. The Red Devils came back from a Mateta’s first-half penalty strike.

Tolu Arokodare waited until the 87th minute before he was brought on for Wolveshampton Wanderers in their 1-0 away loss at Aston Villa.

In the Spanish La Liga, Sadiq Umar started but was hooked off in the second half as Real Sociedad lost by two goals to three at home versus Real Betis.

Bruno Onyemachi played the entire 90 minutes for Olympiacos in the Greek side’s 1-0 away win at Panetolikos F.C.

In the Belgian Pro League, Raphael Onyedika starred for Club Brugge but could not prevent the team’s 0-1 home loss to Royal Antwerp.

Cyril Dessers was a second-half substitute for Panathinaikos FC in their 2-3 home defeat at the hands of AEK Athens.

In the Turkish league, Wilfred Ndidi was part of Besiktas’s winning side in their 0-2 away win at Fatih Karagümrük S.K.