Ekpeye people to continue supporting Wike, Tinubu — Nwuche

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the South South Development Commission (SSDC), Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has affirmed that the people of Ekpeye in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State will continue to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his bid for reelection.

Nwuche also stated that the community remains committed to backing the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, for bringing numerous developmental projects to the area.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at his country home in Ochigba Community, Ahoada East LGA, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives praised Wike for his dedication to the people of Ahoada. He highlighted the minister’s role in advancing the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda through infrastructural development.

“For the first time, Ekpeye had seven first-class stools. Before now, we only had one. Governors came and left; none elevated our stools except Wike,” Nwuche said.

He further cautioned Nigerians to be mindful when choosing leaders, noting that many who seek political office lack the compassion and understanding required for effective leadership.

“Power is meant to edify people, to elevate them, not to oppress them or destroy their homes. Nobody who follows Wike can say that he hasn’t been impacting positively. That’s why, no matter where he goes, we shall follow,” he added.

Nwuche’s remarks underscore the continued loyalty of Ekpeye people to leaders who have consistently delivered tangible benefits to their communities.