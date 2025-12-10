Edo varsity student dies in auto crash while celebrating graduation

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By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A student of the Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, has reportedly died in an auto crash while celebrating the completion of his final examinations.

The incident which also involved a motorcade reportedly happened around Ujoelen Junction on the Ekpoma–Auchi Expressway.

The student’s identity was yet to be confirmed at press time, though the incident happened on Monday as he was part of a motorcade of fresh graduates, who took to the highway after their signing-out activities.

An eye witness told journalists yesterday, on phone that the jubilant students did not observe basic safety rules during the celebration and that the deceased attempted to overtake a moving truck when he reportedly collided with a stationary vehicle.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Cyril Mathew, confirmed the incident, stating that one person died while five others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.