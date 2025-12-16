Edo community writes Okpebholo over restoration of payment to deposed ruler

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

…cautions civil servant on alleged contempt

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Onogie of Ewu in Esan Central local government area of Edo State, HRH Jafaru Isesele I who was reinstated by the Supreme Court has written to Governor Monday Okpebholo to stop the planned restoration of the payment of emoluments to the deposed king, Prince Rasak Ogiefo.

He also cautioned the Acting Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs believed to have written the letter of restoration of payment saying such an action could lead to contempt of court.

He drew the attention of the governor to the Supreme Court in Suit No. 147/2014 delivered on 19th July 2024 removing Ogiefo.

In a letter to Governor Okpebholo from the law firm of E. Olayiwola Afolabi SAN with reference No. EOA/GEN/68/25, dated 13th December, 2025, Isesele said Prince Ogiefo lost in the three courts and that he believed the governor was not aware of the moves to restore the payments.

Afolabi also wrote to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Acting Permanent Secretary Pauline Irusota Esq, and signatory to the letter, intimating her of the Supreme Court judgement and enrollment of Order and urging her to withdraw the letter within 48 hours or would be reported to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

In Afolabi’s letter to the Governor, which was copied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, he said “The Apex Court affirmed the concurrent orders of the High Court of Edo State and the Court of Appeal declaring our client as the legitimate successor to the throne of the Onogie of Ewu and directing the Appellant to surrender possession of the palace of the Onogie of Ewu to our client.

He said the previous administration stopped the payments because of the judgment but “It has just been brought to our attention that the Edo State Government, under your leadership has by a letter dated the 12th of December, 2025 directed the restoration of payment of the financial benefits due the Ewu throne to Prince Rasak Yesufu Ogiefo who lost out in the three tiers of Courts in the country. This would be palpably unlawful, illegal and a clear affront on the authority of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We want to believe that the aforesaid illegal and unholy attempt to desecrate the subsisting judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the Onogie of Ewu Chieftaincy question is being done without your knowledge, approval and authority. Please do not allow your government to be scandalized on this Ewu chieftaincy matter.”

He appealed to Governor Okpebholo to implement the Supreme Court judgment under reference. “In the circumstances, we hereby request you to direct the Ministry of Local Government to withdraw its aforesaid letter dated 12th December, 2025 and to admonish all officials of the Edo State Government and Esan Central Local Government to refrain from taking steps that undermine the authority of the Supreme Court of Nigeria or scandalize the rule of law in Edo State by resuming the payment of the financial benefits due the throne of the Onogie of Ewu to an adjudged impostor.”