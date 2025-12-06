Detty December gets hotter: As Asake, Davido and Rema’s tickets hit above ₦250,000

…Industry experts react

By Benjamin Njoku & Enitan Abdultawab

Detty December is back, and this year the tickets for the homecoming concerts are hitting the roof. Unlike mid-year shows that often come free thanks to brand sponsorships, the holiday season line up of A list Afrobeats stars now carries hefty price tags.

This year, the ticket prices are as high as N250,000 and above. For instance, Asake’s ticket is going for N300,000 (Dec 24), Rema’s ticket goes for N250,000 (Dec 21), while Davido’s ticket goes for N250,000 (Dec 25). However, a handful of other acts such as Olamide cost ₦120,000 on Dec 23 and Flavour, ₦120,000 on Dec 22.

The spike has sparked debate online, but many see it as a reflection of how concerts have evolved. Nigerian artists now perform on international stages with premium production values—big screens, high end lighting, tighter security and elaborate stage designs. Those costs, combined with pandemic era venue capacity limits and higher logistics, have pushed promoters to rethink the old “Regular/VIP/Table” model. As a result, Detty December events now feel more like high end cultural experiences than the grassroots parties of the 2010s. Tables sell for millions, VIP zones resemble lounges, and regular tickets are disappearing in favour of complex zone based pricing. The question on every fan’s mind now is, has Afrobeats outgrown the pockets of its home audience?

Industry reactions

Commenting on the ticket price, Obi Asika, music executive and Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), defended the pricing, saying it is set by promoters, not the artists: “That’s down to show promoters and for premium shows there is a premium fee”, he said and called for more mass market shows and sponsor support to make tickets affordable.

Michael Odiong, CEO of Premier Records Limited, described the soaring prices as a mix of business reality and economic pressure. He noted that production costs such as venues, security, sound, lights, logistics, have gone up, forcing promoters to raise prices to cover expenses and profit.

“The downside is clear: many loyal fans, especially low income ones, are being priced out. Artists can do better by offering more affordable tiers, live streams or subsidised shows so that poorer fans aren’t completely excluded. High prices may make business sense, but they don’t feel good for fans who can no longer afford to see the stars they love.,” Odiong stated.

Eseijie Emma, DJ Bella’s manager, expressed deep concern: “It’s becoming too obvious that something is wrong in the way our major artists now approach their shows during Detty December. Ticket prices have reached a level that feels completely disconnected from the realities of the average Nigerian fan.”

He warned that copying international rates without considering local purchasing power turns entertainment into exclusion. “Even basic access now costs what many people earn in an entire month. That is not entertainment anymore—that is exclusion,” Emma added, recalling a time when regular tickets were affordable and crowds were mixed, creating a national celebration vibe that is now fading.

The debate continues as fans weigh the value of premium experiences against the need for affordable, inclusive concerts.