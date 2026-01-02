Detty December bigger than anybody – Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has described Detty December as a cultural movement that has outgrown any single individual, insisting that its true essence lies in reconnecting with one’s roots and enjoying life with intention.

Speaking during the Detty Rave 2025, which served as the official closing party of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), the singer and entrepreneur traced the origins of the now-global December festivities to humble beginnings.

“In 2016, me and my guys, we invented Detty December, and it is all about going back to your roots, having fun and enjoying life intentionally,” Mr Eazi said. “Detty December is bigger than Mr Eazi, bigger than anybody.”

Those words framed the night’s significance as more than just another high-profile party.

Under the glow of a towering, neon-lit Choplife Griot Mask sculpture, Detty Rave 2025 unfolded as a celebration of culture, community and legacy, drawing a packed audience eager to witness the evolution

of a movement they have come to identify with.

While much of the lineup was kept secret, the crowd erupted as surprise acts including J Hus, Shallipopi and King Promise made unannounced appearances, reinforcing the pan-African spirit Mr Eazi referenced in his remarks.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night came when Davido stepped behind the decks, taking on DJ duties and sustaining the high energy before inviting Ghanaian viral dancer AnanzoJ on stage. Their reunion followed Davido’s widely reported $5,000 gift to the dancer earlier in the year, a moment that underscored the cross-border camaraderie that has become synonymous with Detty December.

Beyond the performances, Mr Eazi used the platform to look ahead, announcing a $2 million commitment towards building a 3,000-capacity creative venue in Ghana. Addressing both fans and officials, he appealed to the Ghana Tourism Authority to provide land for the project, noting that such infrastructure is critical to sustaining the growth of African entertainment.

In keeping with the “Choplife” ethos he champions, Mr Eazi also gave back directly to fans, distributing a total of GH₵30,000 to members of the audience throughout the night.