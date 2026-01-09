It’s expensive but had amazing time – Dr Zo opens up on Detty December Experience

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian physician Dr. Zo has taken to social media to recount his Detty December experience.

In a video, shared on X by @OurFavOnlineDoc, the physician explained that his family’s extravagant “Detty December” festivities in Lagos cost 90-100 million NGN (about $55,000 USD), which covered premium flights disrupted by weather, bulletproof car rentals, concert tickets for top artists like Flavour, Davido and Burna Boy up to 8 million, Airbnb stays, ‘Odowgwu’ lifestyle, and lavish meals.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Detty December is a fantastic event in Nigeria to bond with your kids and showcase our country Nigeria in a good light to the kids! Especially when they were born abroad! My kids now have a very good opinion about Nigeria outside of social media! They met up with a lot of kids living abroad too! It was really awesome!

“However! I would advise families in Diaspora to go every 3-5 years! Remember! If you have a big businesses here in Diaspora! There will be a lot of work waiting for you when you return! Even when you have excellent staff on ground! It is a very expensive project that can easily cost you over N70m especially when you are travelling with adult kids! I even forgot to mention family tickets to the east with Air Peace! N3.5m!

“All in all! I enjoyed myself! My family had an awesome time! Family bonding was unforgettable! But please! It’s not sustainable to do this yearly! I would certainly make a lot of changes to make it cheaper next time!”

Dr. Zo further warned Nigerians against repeating the cycle of expenses every year, describing it as ‘not sustainable’.

“I was discussing with one of my friend before I left, and I said you can easily spend 90-100 million travelling as a family but he thought I was joking,” he added.

Dr. Zo continued, “Our tickets are not business class, my wife and I fly premium and the kids fly economy and we paid about 40 grands. We bought the tickets early in October. On coming back, there was a storm in Amsterdam so we bought another ticket. We spent about 125k just on a return ticket from Amsterdam. In Lagos, we had cars everyday for 24 hours. Normally, they charge you 20k in naira but the guy was nice so he took about 250k. We spent about 9 million on transport, including in the East.”

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