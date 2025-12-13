CVR: INEC registers 76,534 in A’Ibom

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered no fewer than 76,534 voters in Akwa Ibom.

This was during the phase one of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state which ended on Wednesday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, Mr Obo Effanga, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

“During the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise between Aug. 25 and Dec. 10, we in INEC Akwa Ibom registered 76, 534 in the state,” Effanga said.

He said that Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 had been fixed for display of preliminary voters register across the 31 Local Government Area offices to allow for claims and objections.

He appealed to registrants to take advantage of the display window to visit the 31 INEC LGA offices to check their personal details for errors.

“The display period also presents opportunity for claims and objections by citizens to report names that should not be on the register, particularly foreigners and deceased individuals,” he said.

The resident electoral commissioner also said that the second phase of the continuous voter registration exercise would commence on Jan. 5, 2026. (NAN)