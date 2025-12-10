COAS hails troops for restoring democracy in Benin Republic

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has praised troops of the Nigerian Army for what he described as their decisive and rapid response during the deployment to restore democratic order in the Republic of Benin, noting that their conduct reflects the true hallmark of the Nigerian soldier.

He gave the commendation yesterday while addressing soldiers at the 65 Battalion Parade Ground, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of his maiden familiarisation visit to the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

General Shaibu said he was particularly impressed by the professionalism displayed during the foreign deployment. “I want to commend you for the rapid response that led to your deployment to restore democracy in the Republic of Benin. Once the instruction was given, you mobilised immediately, and the task was carried out effectively. That is the hallmark of a soldier,” he stated, adding that the operation further strengthened Nigeria’s reputation as a stabilising force in the sub-region.

Reaffirming his commitment to improving troop welfare, the COAS earlier commissioned a series of development projects at the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos. The projects included a refurbished basketball court, a remodelled Quarter Guard at the 9 Brigade Headquarters funded by Air Peace Airlines, and the newly completed 9 Brigade Headquarters Complex constructed under the leadership of the immediate past Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mathew Oyekola.

He said the facilities underscored his administration’s determination to enhance living and working conditions across Army formations.

General Shaibu declared that troop wellbeing would always remain a priority. “Your welfare is our priority. Your accommodation, your allowances, the education of your children and your healthcare will continue to receive top priority. Your children must have top-notch education, and I assure you we will support that,” he said. He encouraged soldiers to channel their concerns through the appropriate command structure for prompt attention.

The COAS noted a significant drop in cases of misconduct within the Division and urged troops to remain disciplined and committed to core military values. “I am happy to note that illicit duties have reduced tremendously. Do your best to stay out of trouble. Maintain the soldierly values that define who we are,” he cautioned.