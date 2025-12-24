Christmas: CAN urges tight security at churches

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches nationwide to tighten security measures during the Christmas celebrations, emphasizing that the protection of human life must remain a top priority amid ongoing security and economic challenges.

In a Christmas message released on Wednesday, CAN urged church leaders and worshippers to approach the festive season with caution, wisdom, and vigilance, especially in areas prone to security risks. The statement was signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

CAN appealed to security agencies to boost their presence around places of worship and encouraged churches to collaborate closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations.

“As churches gather to worship and rejoice during this festive season, I urge Christian leaders and congregations to do so with wisdom, vigilance, and a deep sense of responsibility. The protection of human life is sacred and must remain paramount,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Acknowledging that this year’s Christmas is being celebrated amid economic hardship and widespread security concerns, CAN noted that the birth of Christ continues to offer hope and reassurance for Nigerians. “Even in the face of economic difficulties and security concerns confronting our nation, the birth of Christ reassures us that God has not abandoned His people and that hope remains alive,” the CAN president added.

The association advised churches in areas with limited security coverage to consider alternative worship arrangements that prioritize safety. “In places where adequate security presence is lacking, church leaders should prayerfully consider holding services in safer locations or smaller gatherings that allow for better protection of members,” the statement said.

CAN also reiterated its appeal to security agencies to intensify protection around worship centres during the festive season, while encouraging ongoing collaboration between churches and law enforcement.

Beyond security, the body called on Nigerians to use the Christmas season to recommit to peace, unity, and national cohesion, while remembering those affected by violence, displacement, and hardship. “At this season of goodwill, I call on all Nigerians to work together in the spirit of peace, justice, and unity… mindful that Nigeria is our only home and that its future depends on our collective resolve,” Archbishop Okoh said.

CAN concluded with prayers for renewed faith, healing, and lasting peace across the country as Nigerians look forward to the New Year.