Insurance firm moves to cover festive travellers

By Rosemary Iwunze & Dickson Omobola

Leading insurance provider and member of Leadway Group, Leadway Assurance, has created a seasonal insurance product targeting millions of Nigerians in the diaspora and international visitors expected to travel to the country during festive periods, particularly the forthcoming Detty December.

The coverage is against risks including road accidents, medical expenses, loss of personal belongings and third-party liabilities.

Data showed that 4.3 million international passengers visited Nigeria in 2024, rising by 12 per cent to 4.8 million in 2025.

As such, the firm said the product was designed in response to the growing influx of visitors into Nigeria during major festive periods, when increased travel, nightlife, events, accommodation and other activities expose individuals and businesses to various risks.

Speaking during the launch of the Leadway Arrival Pack in Lagos, Executive Director, Retail & Partnership, Leadway Assurance, Kikelomo Fischer, said: “Our primary objective in launching the Arrival Pack is to ensure that coming into Nigeria for a temporary visit or stay is defined by greater peace of mind, both for visitors and the businesses that serve them. International passenger movements into Nigeria increased from 4.33 million in 2024 to 4.85 million in 2025, representing about 12 per cent growth. As travel and commercial activity increase, so does exposure to unexpected risks. The Arrival Pack is designed to provide relevant protection during these periods, giving visitors greater confidence during their stay and businesses greater assurance as they serve them.”

Also speaking, Head of Alternative Channels and High Net-Worth Clients, HNC, at Leadway Assurance, Juliet Okon, said: “With festive periods, we see that people will come in and the data is there to back it up. Now, just taking from all the stories from different touch points, what are those things that people are exposed to in terms of risk? Road accidents, you can’t do without them. It happens because the minute you are moving from your house to the junction, anything can go wrong.

“So, people are exposed to motor accidents, road accidents, accidents that even take you to the hospital or to the pharmacy, one way or the other. There are threats, whether you like it or not.

“For people who are coming up for Easter, we know the high influx will be either March or April, depending on the year. And for Eid as well, depending on if you’re coming for the bigger Eid or the smaller Eid, it gives the business ample time to take cover and be reimbursed in the event that anything happens.”