Canadian Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 1, 2025

The Canadian dollar traded at roughly ₦1,030 to ₦1,040 against the Nigerian naira on Monday, December 1 — reflecting the latest mid-market and black-market currency conversions observed online.

According to public currency-converter platforms, 1 Canadian dollar (CAD) currently converts to about ₦1,028–₦1,037 in the mid-market rate.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria’s informal (parallel) foreign exchange market, recent reports suggest CAD trades for around ₦1,035 (buy) and ₦1,043 (sell), though rates vary between bureaux-de-change and over time.

Analysts say the divergence between mid-market and parallel market CAD/NGN rates reflects limited official CAD liquidity domestically, causing many small importers, remittance recipients and travellers to rely on parallel market quotations.