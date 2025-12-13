Borno LG elections: Zulum, Senator Shehu, Rahis cast votes amidst massive turnout

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, cast his vote at the 2025 Chairmanship and Councillorship election held across the 27 Local Government Areas and 312 political wards in Borno State on Saturday.

Also, the Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district, Senator Kaka Shehu SAN Lawal, and the House of Representatives member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Abdulkadir Rahis, casted their votes at their various polling units within the metropolis, where they described the exercise as fully crediblebwith massive voter turnout.

Zulum voted at Ajari II polling unit 006 in Mafa Ward, headquarters of the local government.

Today’s election was contested by six political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Speaking to pressmen after casting his vote, Governor Zulum expressed satisfaction with the process and turnout in today’s local government election.

“You have seen the turnout, you know this is my hometown. So, my general assessment of the process is good. It is expected that the 2027 election will also be well. This is a litmus test, and Insha Allah, in 2027, APC will win from the President down to each member of the state assembly. Borno is the home of APC, more so, I am a son of this town,” Zulum stated.

The Governor was accompanied by the member of Borno State House of Assembly representing Mafa, Hon. Baba Ali Modu; the acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe; the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma; and other senior government officials and party supporters.

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu while speaking to Journalists after he exercises his franchise at Lawan Asheik Alhaji Sadiq polling unit, Shehuri South Ward, Maiduguri metropolis said: “I must commend the State Independent Electoral Commission for conducting a well-organized election, and the security agencies for enduring security, peace and order at all the polling units and across my senatorial district.

“I’m also impressed with the voter turnout, in spite of the hard times, which shows that the electorate are committed to genuine democratic governance in Borno State and Nigeria,” he said, remarking, “for me, the election is credible.”

Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis, who voted at his Wakil Hassan polling unit, Gwange 1, Maiduguri metropolis, told newsmen, “after from its credibility, what impressed me most about the election is its rancour-freeness and the peaceful and tranquil atmosphere which prevailed across my constituency.”

Both NASS members expressed confidence that the 2027 general elections would also be credible and rancour-free.