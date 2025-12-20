Borno emerges winner of 2025 National Qur’anic Competition

Borno has emerged as the overall winner in the male category of the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, ‘Borno 2025’.

The results were announced by Prof. Abubakar Yelwa, the Director of the Centre for Islamic Studies at Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, at the closing of a long-weekend event on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Yelwa declared Musa Ahmed Musa from Borno as the overall male champion while Hafsat Muhammad Sada from Kano State secured the overall title in the female category.

The week-long competition, the 40th in the series, saw 296 contestants from 30 states compete across six categories.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno stated that the successful hosting of the 2025 Qur’anic competition signalled the return of peace to the state.

He said that the event symbolised the people’s commitment to peace, education, and the pursuit of knowledge.

“To host this milestone 40th edition is not just an honour for Borno State, it is a profound affirmation of our enduring commitment to peace, education and the noble pursuit of knowledge, particularly the divine wisdom contained within the Holy Qur’an.

“Borno State remains resolute in its mission to rebuild, restore peace and prioritise education, both secular and religious. The successful hosting of this national event is a clear signal to the world. Borno is back, Borno is safe and Borno is a centre for learning and spiritual growth,” Zulum said.

The governor congratulated the winners and all participants.

“To those who have emerged as the ultimate champions in their respective categories, I offer my most profound congratulations.

“Your success is not merely a victory in a competition, it is a crowning achievement born of countless hours of discipline, commitment, and reverence for the Word of Allah.

“And to every young man and woman who participated, who stood before the judges and recited from the Holy Book, I want you to know that you are all winners.

“The true spirit of this competition lies not just in the prizes won, but in the noble pursuit of knowledge and the courage to participate,” he said.

Zulum also expressed appreciation for the support of the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, his wife, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima; governors and their deputies; royal fathers, Usman Dan Fodio University and other prominent personalities.

The event was attended by Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima; the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Umoru Radda; the Sokoto State Deputy Governor; the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; other traditional rulers; members of the National and State Assemblies; the APC Deputy National Chairman; commissioners; Islamic scholars; and other dignitaries.

The high point of the event was the presentation of gifts to the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima.

Vanguard News