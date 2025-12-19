Bauchi Govt appeals for peace during Tinubu’s condolence visit

Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi State Government has appealed to residents to conduct themselves peacefully during President Bola Tinubu’s condolence visit to the state over the death of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Media Aide to Governor Bala Mohammed, Mukhtar Gidado, who disclosed that the President would arrive in Bauchi on Saturday.

According to the statement, the state government urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding and to cooperate fully with security agencies deployed across the state to ensure a smooth and hitch-free visit.

“In view of this important visit, the Bauchi State Government appeals to residents to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly, and to fully cooperate with security agencies to ensure a safe and successful presidential engagement,” the statement read.

The government also announced that some major roads leading to the Sheikh’s mosque and other key locations would be temporarily closed or diverted between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for security and traffic management purposes.

Residents were advised to plan their movements accordingly, obey traffic regulations and avoid restricted areas during the period of the President’s visit.

While regretting any inconvenience the measures may cause, the state government thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the Bauchi State Government to maintaining peace and order while honouring the legacy of the late Islamic scholar, whose life and teachings, it noted, had a lasting impact on Bauchi State, Nigeria and the Muslim Ummah at large.