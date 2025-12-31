Bandits attack Catholic priests in Nasarawa

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By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Fresh concerns over worsening insecurity around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been raised following an attack by suspected bandits on two Catholic priests at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The attack occurred in the early hours of the day when armed assailants invaded the parish house at about 2:30 a.m. and assaulted the priests, while the Parish Priest reportedly escaped unhurt.

The victims were identified as Rev. Fr. Comas Baye, the priest in residence and a Cadet of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI), and Rev. Fr. Chris Pever, a visiting priest and former Assistant Priest of the parish. Fr. Baye was also reported to be battling a partial stroke.

Both priests were immediately rushed to Nativity Catholic Hospital, Jikwoyi, Abuja, where they received urgent medical attention.

Rev. Fr. Pever sustained serious injuries, including a fracture of his left arm, and underwent a successful surgical implant procedure. As of the time of filing this report, both priests were said to be in stable condition and responding to treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Abuja Grand Commandery of the Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a vicious assault on innocent clergy and a disturbing indication of the deteriorating security situation around Abuja and neighbouring states.

The condemnation was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Grand President, Brig. Gen. Francis Ulonna Njoku (rtd), and the Grand Secretary, Col. Etta Peters (rtd).

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous and reprehensible attack on Catholic priests at the Parish House of St. Rita Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State,” the statement read.

The Knights warned that the incident was not isolated but part of a troubling pattern of attacks on places of worship and religious leaders within the FCT and adjoining states.

“This attack is not only against innocent clergy but a direct affront to the sanctity of human life, religious institutions and the moral fabric of our society,” the statement added.

KSJI called on security agencies to immediately investigate the attack, apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.

The Order also urged governments at all levels to strengthen security around religious institutions and communities, warning that failure to act decisively could lead to a recurrence of similar incidents.

The Abuja Grand Commandery expressed solidarity with the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, the clergy and parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Church, and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured priests, as well as for lasting peace and security in the country.