Anambra Govt to procure, distribute N200m seedlings in 2026

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has announced plans to spend N200 million on the procurement and distribution of endangered Igbo traditional fruit tree seedlings in 2026.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Foster Ihejiofor, disclosed this while defending his ministry’s 2026 budget proposal before the Finance and Appropriation Committee of the State House of Assembly.

According to Ihejiofor, the state will procure 60,000 ukwa (African breadfruit) seedlings at the cost of N90 million. He added that 40,000 udala seedlings and 20,000 bitter kola seedlings will be acquired for N84 million.

He also revealed that 10,000 raffia seedlings and 16,000 ogbono seedlings will be procured at a combined cost of N26 million in 2026.

Ihejiofor said the seedlings would be distributed across the 21 local government areas of the state to enhance economic activities and preserve indigenous plant species.

He noted that the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo understands the importance of agriculture and has been supporting youth participation in the sector, adding that the state’s renewed emphasis on agriculture is already yielding positive results.

According to him, the government is embarking on a palm revolution as a major strategy to transform the state’s economy.

He further disclosed that 100,000 households will receive oil palm and other economic tree seedlings during the implementation of the 2026 fiscal year.

“Under the Soludo government, a lot is happening in the agricultural sector, with many programmes domiciled in other ministries, departments and agencies, including major road infrastructure projects. These efforts are already opening up rural communities for increased farming activities,” he said.