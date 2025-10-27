Soludo’s campaign moves to Orumba

By Vincent Ujumadu

As part of his electoral campaign for the November, 8 gubernatorial election, Governor Chukwuma Soludo took his campaign to Ajalli in Orumba North and Umunze in Orumba South local government areas, informing the people that their land is his home.

During the campaign, the governor engaged with local communities and outlined his administration’s achievements since assumption of office and his future plans for the state, highlighting key issues such as infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

He also reiterated his confidence in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, as the election draws near, with just two weeks remaining, emphasizing the importance of careful voting.

“Be careful when you vote to avoid invalid vote”, he urged the electorate, and described his campaign as “a divine project and a mass movement”, he said.

According to him, the grassroots involvement from communities contributing funds and mobilizing for a candidate has never been seen in Anambra before.

“This visit is a homecoming for me,” Soludo said, expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from the area at the gubernatorial election, four years ago.

While urging the people to replicate that backing in the upcoming election Soludo stated: “Everyone is saying that we are the consensus candidate in Anambra,” but I encourage supporters to prepare their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) and have them handy.

“Soludo will win with your vote. Come out and vote!. Our commitment to improving the lives of the people of Anambra remains unwavering,” he stated.

He added: “In Orumba, we have initiated multiple projects aimed at enhancing our roads, schools, and hospitals, and we are not stopping there.”

His call to action resonated with the audience, reinforcing unity and determination as they approach the crucial election period.

“In the next four years after November, 8, we will accelerate development action across the state. We are intentionally building a society where everyone has opportunity to excel. I promise to keep working for you for the remaining days we have,” he stated.

Former Deputy Governor Chief Emeka Sibudu, along with Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Foster Ihejiofor, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, wife of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Lady Ifeoma Ekwueme, Mrs Amaka Iruegbu, and Chief Ben Nwankwo, who all spoke, emphasized that anyone supporting the Igbo cause will continue to receive the backing of the Igbo people.

They asserted that in the eighteen wards and fifteen communities of Orumba South, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is the only party that truly exists and is poised to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

While Orumba North donated N75 million, Orumba South donated N150 million to the governor’s campaign effort.

