Alleged Funds Diversion: Sujimoto CEO ‘thanks’ EFCC for ‘making him stronger’

Sijibomi Ogundele

Olasijibomi Ogundele, Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction, has taken a sarcastic swipe at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) months after the anti-graft agency declared him wanted over alleged diversion of funds.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Monday, Ogundele the allegation strengthened his resolve and ambition as a businessman.

“EFCC, thank you,” Ogundele wrote. “You made me stronger this year. You revealed the true GRIT in me. You compelled me to think above and beyond my imagination.”

EFCC, thank you.



You made me stronger this year. You revealed the true *GRIT* in me. You compelled me to think above and beyond my imagination. And because of you, we at *Sujimoto* shall go on to build *The Leonardo*—the tallest residential tower in Sub-Saharan Africa, a… pic.twitter.com/uFQ0NbUPo4 — Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele LLB++ (@sujimoto1) December 29, 2025

The EFCC had in September declared Ogundele wanted in connection with alleged financial crimes. About a week later, the agency secured a court order to detain the Sujimoto boss over an alleged N5.7 billion unexecuted contract, as part of ongoing investigations into the company’s financial dealings.

But in a statement on Monday, Ogundele maintained that the controversy inspired new business ambitions for his company.

“And because of you, we at Sujimoto shall go on to build The Leonardo — the tallest residential tower in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he said, describing the proposed project as “a magnificent feat whose ambition and amenities dare the world to compete.”

He further claimed that the company was already planning another project, the Sujimoto Twin Towers, which he described as “a 69-story colossus that will redefine African luxury and rise as the tallest, most audacious residential building on the continent.”

According to Ogundele, what initially appeared to be a setback had become a source of motivation.

“You converted my doubt into determination, my hesitation into elevation,” he wrote. “What looked like a disaster has become a blueprint for triumph.”

He also attributed his resilience to divine intervention, saying, “God has been undeniably good to me in 2025. He used small problems to test my resilience.”

Ogundele concluded the statement with a note of finality, adding, “What once felt like obstacles has turned into the scaffolding for my next great achievement… It’s already too late to fail.”

Vanguard News