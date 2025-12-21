Alleged corruption: ICPC invites Dangote over petition against ex-NMDPRA boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has asked Aliko Dangote to appear before its panel of crack investigators on Monday in Abuja over a petition written by him.

Dangote had written a petition against Ahmed Farouk, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), over alleged corruption.

A source close to the commission, which confirmed this on Sunday in Abuja, stated that ICPC had set up a panel of crack investigators to handle the probe.

According to the source, the commission’s Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), has also asked the team to focus on Dangote’s petition.

The oil magnate is expected to appear or send his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), with his evidence when ICPC’s investigation of the petition formally commences.

Dangote had accused Farouk of corruption and misappropriation of funds, including spending millions of dollars on his four children’s education in expensive and exclusive schools in Switzerland.

He also alleged that Farouk undermined domestic refining by colluding with international traders and oil importers through the continued issuance of import licences.

The ICPC has asked Dangote to submit his evidence to the anti-graft agency, and the commission is expected to be fair to all parties involved.

Farouk has since resigned his appointment, but the commission said it is going ahead with the investigation, stating that his resignation does not affect the probe.

The petition against Farouk alleges that he spent without evidence of lawful means of income, amounting to over seven million dollars for the education of his four children in Switzerland.

Dangote is demanding the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Farouk for allegedly living above his means as a public servant.

The commission’s spokesperson, John Okor Odey, confirmed that the ICPC received a formal petition on Dec. 16 from Dangote through his lawyer, against the former CEO of the NMDPRA.

Vanguard News