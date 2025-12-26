Airstrikes first step to ending killings in Nigeria— US lawmaker

Riley Moore

A United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has said recent US military air strikes carried out in coordination with the Nigerian government are only the beginning of efforts to end the killing of Christians and tackle Nigeria’s wider security crisis.

Moore made the remark on Friday in a post on X, reacting to the strikes ordered by US President Donald Trump against Islamic State (ISIS) elements operating in Nigeria’s North-West.

“President Trump has been clear that the killing of Christians in Nigeria must end,” Moore wrote.

“As I stated at the outset: Do not test President Trump’s resolve in this matter. Tonight’s strike in coordination with the Nigerian government is just the first step to ending the slaughter of Christians and the security crisis affecting all Nigerians.”

The comments followed confirmation by President Trump that US forces carried out what he described as “numerous perfect strikes” against ISIS targets in North-West Nigeria after repeated attacks on Christian communities.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said he personally authorised the military action after earlier warnings to the terrorists went unheeded.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians,” Trump wrote.

He added that the attacks followed prior warnings to halt the killings or face severe consequences.

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he said.

Trump said the operation was executed by the US Department of War, stressing Washington’s determination to confront radical Islamic terrorism.

“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper,” he stated.

In a Christmas message accompanying the announcement, Trump warned that further attacks would follow if the killings persist.

“May God bless our military, and Merry Christmas to all, including the dead terrorists — of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues,” he added.

Also reacting, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation during the air strikes, which were carried out on Christmas Day as part of a broader US-led operation targeting terrorist enclaves in the North-West.

Hegseth disclosed this in a post on X after meeting a Nigerian delegation in the United States, following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern by the Trump administration.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end,” Hegseth wrote.

“The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come. Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation.”

In response, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that the air strikes formed part of ongoing international cooperation to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigeria remains engaged in structured security collaboration with partners, including the United States.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said.

Ebienfa added that the cooperation had led to precision air strikes on terrorist targets in the North-West, in line with international law and existing bilateral agreements.

He stressed that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the protection of civilian lives and respect for national sovereignty.

“Terrorist violence in any form — whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities — remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the statement added.