Again, Borno Police rescue two abducted minors

By Ndahi Marama

The Borno State Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has recorded another significant breakthrough in its sustained fight against kidnapping and other heinous crimes with the successful rescue of two kidnapped boys aged 4 and 5 years at Jan Block Area, Jere Local Government Area.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, on Friday.



“On 4th December 2025, a report of three missing children was received at Jere Police Divisional Headquarters, prompting an immediate and intensive investigation. Later the same day, one of the kidnapped victims was dropped at the entrance of his family’s house in Jere, accompanied by a threatening note demanding the sum of Ten Million Naira (₦10,000,000) as ransom for the release of the remaining two children.

“On 5th December 2025, the Divisional Police Officer mobilized a team of operatives, who strategically laid an ambush at the proposed ransom collection point. At about 0300hrs, the abductors, upon suspecting police movements, abandoned the two remaining boys and the decoy ransom and took to flight.

“Efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects were unsuccessful due to poor visibility at the time. The two boys were, however, successfully rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed a discreet and intensive investigation to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects. He has also ordered all Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to heighten patrols, conduct aggressive stop-and-search operations, and sustain high-visibility policing to curb the recent upsurge in violent crime.

“The Command advises members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the nearest police station.

“Emergency Contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293”. Daso stated.