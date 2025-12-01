Adeleke, TOM disagree over state of governance in Osun

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disagreed with a coalition of civil society organisations, The Osun Masterminds, TOM over state of governance in the State.

TOM had in its November state-of-the-State address by its Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, disclosed that Governor Adeleke had abandoned governance for the 2026 governorship election.

He adds, “It has been noticed that the Osun State government has neglected governance in pursuit of next year’s reelection bid. So many things have been abandoned and it is disheartening that at this time and age, the Governor is hardly almost seen let alone heard.

“Up till now, the promised recruitment of teachers is still stalled and promise made has become a charade abs an opinion to the wind.

“The leadership rot at the top hierarchy of the Osun Amotekun Corps, which has paralysed its activities in Osun, at a time its services are badly needed considering State of insecurity in the country.

“While 2026 is indeed the Governorship election year, governance must progress smoothly until the last day of this administration, whether it wins a second term or not. It is unacceptable to sacrifice governance on the altar of political expediency and we call on all government actors to prioritize the public service for which they are paid salaries and other emoluments”.

However, the governor in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, urged the group, which he described as “APC funded”, to come out of its illusion and embrace the reality that no amount of propaganda and disjointed narrative will lure Osun people back to the past of pains and misery.

“Ordinarily, one would have expected an academia to be honourable enough to stick to the truth in any engagement, but I assumed that Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli’s hustle for federal appointment after the failed bid to clinch a seat on the South West Development Commission made him vulnerable to play the role of ‘devil advocate’.

“Governance is ongoing non-stop in Osun state and if there is anyone fixated on the politics of 2026, it is the patrons of TOM. Governor Adeleke remains ever committed to working for the people and will not be distracted by politicians disguising as civil group. Mr Governor urges Osun people to remain alert and not fall for the antics of those who see them as bargaining tools for their selfish personal benefits”, he added.