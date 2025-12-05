A’Court affirms judgment barring VIO from seizing vehicles, imposing fines

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed the judgment that barred the Directorate of Road Traffic Services and Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, from confiscating or imposing fines on motorists.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, said it found no reason to set aside the October 16, 2024, verdict of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which prohibited the VIO from harassing motorists on the road.

Consequently, it dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal by the VIO.

The lead judgment was read by Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi.

Recalled that Justice Nkeonye Maha of the High Court had declared that no law empowered the VIO to stop, impound, confiscate, seize or impose fine on motorists for any form of violation.

The judgment followed a fundamental right enforcement suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023, by a public interest lawyer, Mr. Abubakar Marshal.

The applicant told the court that he was forcefully stopped by VIO officials at Jabi District in Abuja on December 12, 2023, and his vehicle confiscated without any lawful justification.

He had prayed the court, among others to determine if the action of the VIO officials was not wrongly, oppressive, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

While granting the reliefs that were sought by the applicant, Justice Maha specifically restrained the respondents, either through their agents, servants and or assigns, from impounding and confiscating vehicles or imposing fine on any motorists as doing so would be wrongful, oppressive and unlawful.

The court also restrained the respondents, whether by themselves, agents, privies, allies or anybody acting on behalf of the 1st respondent (Directorate of Road Traffic Services), from further violating the rights of Nigerians to freedom of movement, presumption of innocence and right to own property, without lawful justification.

Justice Maha held that only a court of competent jurisdiction could impose a fine or sanction any motorist that was found to have acted in breach of any extant law.

The court held that the respondents violated the applicant’s right to own a property as guaranteed by section 42 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Article 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right.

It further held that the respondents were not empowered by any law or statute to impound, confiscate vehicles or impose fines on motorists as such action would amount to a breach of fundamental rights of such motorists to fair hearing, freedom of movement and presumption of innocence and therefore unlawful by virtue of section 6(6) B, 36(1) (8) and (12) and 41 & 42 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Article 2, 7(3), 12 and 14 of the African Charter on Human & Peoples Rights.

Even though the applicant, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, demanded the sum of N500million as general/aggravated damages, as well as an apology to be published in three national dailies, however, the court only awarded him the sum of N2.5million.

Aside from the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, cited as 2nd to 5th respondents in the matter, were the Director of the establishment, its Abuja Area Commander as at December 12, 2023, who was simply listed as Mr. Leo, the team leader, Mr. Solomon Onoja, as well as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the respondents lodged the appeal that was dismissed, yesterday.