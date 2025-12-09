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Christmas celebration differs from one location to another. Thus, the question of where to spend the Christmas holiday is asked.

In some places, it comes alive with sunshine, street festivals and joyous festivities. While it arrives shrouded in snow, fairy lights and sonorous carol songs in other places.

However, below are nine (9) best places in the world to spend Christmas:

1. Nuremberg, Germany

Few places embody Christmas tradition like Nuremberg. Its historic old town hosts one of Europe’s most iconic markets, where gingerbread, mulled wine and handcrafted ornaments turn winter evenings into a festive ritual.

2. Tokyo, Japan

In Tokyo, Christmas is more about performance than religion. A modern yet surprisingly comfortable holiday ambience is created as the city comes to life with ornate illuminations, themed displays, and seasonal cuisines.

3. Lapland, Finland

Lapland is a fantastic place to spend Christmas because of its snow-covered forests, husky sledge rides, and chance to see the Northern Lights. Travellers looking for a genuinely snowy, fantastical celebration will find it perfect.

4. Vienna, Austria

Vienna has a sophisticated holiday charm thanks to its beautiful architecture, classical music, and lively Christmas markets. Travellers looking for a weekend getaway that combines culture, history, and holiday happiness will love it.

5. New York City, USA

From ice skating beneath skyscrapers to famous window displays and festive street energy, New York fully embraces the Christmas season. The city feels like a live holiday movie set in December.

6. Prague, Czechia

Prague combines medieval beauty with lively Christmas markets that won’t break the bank. Snow-dusted rooftops, affordable food and warm drinks make it a favourite for budget-conscious winter travellers.

7. The Alps (France, Switzerland & Austria)

Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Christmas in the Alps is all about cosy chalets, snowy slopes and après-ski evenings. Whether you’re skiing or simply soaking up the mountain views, it’s a classic winter holiday setting.

8. Cape Town, South Africa

For those looking to escape the cold, Cape Town offers a sunny alternative to traditional Christmas. Beaches, outdoor events and relaxed celebrations redefine the festive season in summer style.

9. Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn’s medieval old town feels especially magical in December. Its Christmas market, historic walls and quiet winter charm create a fairy-tale setting without the crowds of larger European cities.

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