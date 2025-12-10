Banff National Park, Canada

Are you ready to discover the planet’s most stunning natural wonders and magnificent man-made marvels? From ancient cities carved into stone to vibrant coral reefs teeming with life, the world is full of breathtaking destinations that belong on every traveller’s bucket list.

We’ve compiled a definitive list of the 10 most beautiful places in the world, guaranteed to inspire your next great adventure.

1. Machu Picchu, Peru

Perched high in the Andes Mountains, this 15th-century Incan citadel is a masterpiece of dry-stone architecture, dramatically set against sweeping emerald peaks. The sheer scale and mystery of the “Lost City of the Incas” are simply unmatched.

Why You Should Visit: The sunrise views from the Sun Gate are legendary, offering a rewarding experience after hiking the Inca Trail.

2. Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The world’s largest coral reef system, this Australian wonder is a dazzling underwater spectacle. It stretches over 2,300 kilometres and is home to an incredible diversity of marine life, including 1,500 species of fish and over 400 types of coral.

Why You Should Visit: Snorkelling or diving here allows you to explore an unparalleled, living ecosystem— a true kaleidoscope of colour beneath the waves.

3. Amalfi Coast, Italy

This stunning stretch of coastline features dramatic cliffs plunging into the cerulean sea, dotted with picturesque, pastel-coloured villages like Positano and Ravello. The charming mix of natural beauty and historic architecture is quintessential Italian romance.

Why You Should Visit: Cruise along the coast, enjoy fresh seafood, and immerse yourself in the relaxed, luxurious atmosphere of the Italian Riviera.

4. Cappadocia, Turkey

Famous for its unique, cone-shaped rock formations — known as fairy chimneys — Cappadocia offers a landscape that feels truly otherworldly. The ancient caves carved into the rocks served as homes and churches for centuries.

Why You Should Visit: Take a sunrise hot air balloon ride for a surreal panoramic view of hundreds of balloons drifting over the stunning valleys.

5. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Covering over 10,000 square kilometres, the world’s largest salt flat transforms into a massive, reflective “mirror” during the wet season. The pure, stark white expanse blurs the line between heaven and earth, creating an optical illusion unlike any other.

Why You Should Visit: It’s a photographer’s paradise, offering incredible perspective shots and a profound sense of scale and solitude.

6. Banff National Park, Canada

Canada’s oldest national park boasts towering, snow-capped peaks, immense glaciers, and the impossibly turquoise waters of glacial lakes like Lake Louise and Moraine Lake. The raw, untamed wilderness is breathtaking year-round.

Why You Should Visit: Hike amidst the alpine meadows in summer or ski the world-class slopes in winter, always surrounded by spectacular Rocky Mountain views.

7. Petra, Jordan

This ancient city, dating back to 300 B.C., is famous for its architecture carved directly into pink sandstone cliffs. Walking through the Siq (a narrow canyon) to emerge before the majestic Treasury (Al-Khazneh) is an unforgettable moment of historical and natural splendour.

Why You Should Visit: Explore the network of tombs, temples and religious structures that earned it a place as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

A tourist rides a camel before the site of the Treasury at the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra in southern Jordan on December 12, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

8. Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

A UNESCO World Heritage site, this park is famous for its 16 interconnected, terraced lakes. The waters shift between shades of emerald, blue, and green, linked by a stunning series of cascades and waterfalls.

Why You Should Visit: Walk the wooden boardwalks that weave through the water, offering up-close views of the pristine natural pools.

9. Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

Known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya (“The Smoke that Thunders”), Victoria Falls is one of the world’s largest waterfalls. The sight and sound of the Zambezi River plunging over 100 meters into the gorge is an overwhelming display of nature’s power.

Why You Should Visit: View the falls from both the Zambian and Zimbabwean sides for different perspectives, or take a helicopter ride for a spectacular aerial view.

10. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Japan

On the outskirts of Kyoto, this towering forest of dense, Moso bamboo stalks creates a beautiful, sun-dappled green tunnel. The ethereal light and the subtle, creaking sound of the bamboo swaying in the wind create a unique atmosphere of serene beauty.

Why You Should Visit: Find a moment of peace and reflection in this natural cathedral, an iconic example of Japan’s profound connection to nature.

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