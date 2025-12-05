‘700k per night?’ BBN’s Leo DaSilva, Nina call out ‘outrageous’ December shortlet prices in Lagos

BBNaija stars Leo DaSilva and Nina have joined the growing chorus of complaints over the shocking cost of short-let apartments in Lagos this festive season.

Leo shared screenshots of apartment prices in Victoria Island (VI) and Ikoyi, expressing concern that Lagos hosts are “overdoing things” this December.

According to him, many apartment owners assume that December bookings are guaranteed. However, with hotels likely to attract the bulk of travellers, short-let owners may be forced to slash their inflated prices.

“Nothing is funnier than the prices of VI and Ikoyi apartments this December,” he wrote.

“Over $9000 for 11 nights for a just okay place. Hotels will get more bookings this December and you will have to reduce your prices.”

Nothing is funnier than the prices of VI and Ikoyi Appartments this December.

I know some of you think it will be a sure thing but you see Hotels? They will get more bookings this December and you will have to reduce your prices.

Over $9000 for 11 nights for a just okay place. pic.twitter.com/K3EycHZPNx — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) December 3, 2025

A screenshot shared by Leo showed a booking priced at $9,350 (over ₦14 million) for 11 nights, with free cancellation and no prepayment required.

BBNaija’s Nina also weighed in, describing some Lagos hosts’ prices as outrageous.

“THIS IS RIDICULOUS… I paid 4.2m for 13 nights for an Airbnb in Lekki. Some places have the nerve to charge 700k per night. You must be raving mad.”

Both reality TV stars warn that the apartment frenzy this December is getting out of hand, suggesting that landlords may be forced to reconsider their pricing if travellers refuse to pay such extreme rates.