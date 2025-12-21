2027: It’s payback time, North will support Tinubu’s second‑term ambition — Yari

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari, has said that the electorate in the northern region of Nigeria would fully support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Yari made the assertion at his installation ceremony as Obaloyin of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Obaloyin Akeem Owoade, on Sunday in Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Seyi Tinubu, the Son of President Bola Tinubu, was also installed as Okanlomo of Yorubaland by Oba Owoade at the event.

According to Yari, President Tinubu was instrumental to the victory of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, paving the way for his two terms in office.

“The message is very clear. The South-West has stood by the North despite all odds; now it’s time for us to pay back, and we will do so.

“President Tinubu fulfilled his promise to former President Buhari. He campaigned in 2019, and God, in His infinite mercy, gave the late president victory.

“Some of us know that without President Tinubu’s plans, financial and other support, the North’s dream of ruling through Buhari might not have been realised.

“The dream of President Buhari to become president in 2015 was fully hatched, designed and financed by Tinubu.

“Therefore, we in Northern Nigeria have no option but to follow and fully support him the first time and the second time, by God’s grace.

“We have started seeing what he is doing, and we pray for his success and a better Nigeria during his reign.

“With this chieftaincy title, we are sons of this place, and we will do our best to promote the cultural values of this institution wherever we find ourselves.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure Yorubaland that this is your ambassador.

“I will personally ensure that the North-West, North-Central, North-East and South-West unite and cement this relationship.

“We should not think otherwise about what we have today,” he added.

NAN reports that the chieftaincy title – “Obaloyin of Yorubaland” conferred on Yari comes with responsibilities, including acting as ambassador of Yoruba land in Nigeria and in all forums where Yoruba interests may be advanced.

The Obaloyin of Yorubaland is also tasked with promoting cultural exchange, mutual understanding and developmental partnerships between Yoruba land and other regions of Nigeria.

He will serve as adviser to the traditional institution on matters of national unity, legislative development and policies affecting the welfare of Yoruba people and Nigeria as a whole.

The holder of the title must uphold the dignity, honor and traditions associated with the sacred title of Obaloyin of Yoruba land, fostering relationships that advance education, economic development and social welfare initiatives of Yoruba communities.

Vanguard News