2026 World Cup draw: Brazil to face Morocco; Ghana, England in same group [Full List]

2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

The 12 groups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, have been unveiled following Friday’s draw in Washington, D.C.

The 2026 World Cup draw produced some intriguing matchups, with defending champions Brazil set to face Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti in Group C.

England, meanwhile, has been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Panama, and Ghana, setting up a potentially exciting encounter with the Black Stars.

Other notable fixtures include host country USA in Group D with Australia, Paraguay, and a UEFA Play-off qualifier, while Spain will take on Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde in Group H.

2026 World Cup draw has the 12 groups as follows:

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Play-off D (potentially Republic of Ireland)

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA Play-off A (potentially Wales or Northern Ireland)

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Play-off C

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Cote D’Ivoire, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Play-off B

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Play-off 2

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams, promising more drama and competition than ever before.

Vanguard News