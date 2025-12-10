10 most iconic cities in the world

New York

Some cities transcend borders, cultures, and generations, becoming global symbols of history, influence, and human achievement. From ancient landmarks to modern skylines, these cities have shaped art, politics, fashion, commerce, and global culture.

Here are 10 of the most iconic cities in the world, celebrated for their timeless appeal and global significance.

1. Paris, France

Often called the City of Light, Paris is synonymous with romance, art and elegance. Home to world-famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, the French capital remains a global centre for fashion, culture, and gastronomy.

Eiffel Tower, Paris

2. New York City, USA

New York City represents ambition, diversity and global power. From the towering skyline of Manhattan to cultural landmarks like Times Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty, the city is a melting pot of cultures and the heartbeat of global finance and entertainment.

3. London, United Kingdom

Rich in history yet deeply modern, London blends royal heritage with contemporary influence. Iconic sites such as Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the Tower Bridge coexist with thriving creative, financial and political institutions that shape global affairs.

4. Rome, Italy

Known as the Eternal City, Rome is a living museum. With landmarks like the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Vatican City, it stands as a powerful reminder of ancient civilisation, religion and architectural brilliance that continues to influence the modern world.

5. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo perfectly balances tradition and innovation. From ancient temples and cherry blossoms to neon-lit streets and cutting-edge technology, the city showcases Japan’s cultural depth while remaining one of the most advanced urban centres on Earth.

6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai has rapidly become a symbol of modern ambition and luxury. Famous for the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and futuristic skyline, the city represents bold architectural vision, economic transformation and global tourism.

Dubai with the Burj al-Arab(foreground) and Burj Khalifa (left, background). AFP photo.

7. Istanbul, Turkey

Straddling Europe and Asia, Istanbul is a city of remarkable cultural fusion. Historic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque and Bosphorus Bridge reflect centuries of empire, religion and trade, making it one of the world’s most historically layered cities.

8. Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles is the global capital of entertainment. Home to Hollywood, iconic beaches and a sprawling creative industry, the city has shaped global film, music and pop culture for over a century.

9. Cairo, Egypt

Cairo stands as a gateway to ancient civilisation. With the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx nearby, the city holds unmatched historical significance and remains a cultural and political hub in the Middle East and Africa.

10. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Famous for its vibrant energy, Rio de Janeiro is instantly recognisable. Landmarks like Christ the Redeemer, Copacabana Beach, and Sugarloaf Mountain, alongside its globally celebrated Carnival, make it one of the world’s most visually and culturally iconic cities.

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