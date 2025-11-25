Yuletide: Lagos Taskforce warns transport, market unions over environmental nuisances

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences has issued a stern warning to transport and market unions, as well as other stakeholders, to desist from activities causing environmental nuisances that could disrupt traffic before, during, and after the Yuletide period, or face strict sanctions.

Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Tayo Akerele, emphasized the zero-tolerance policy during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting held at Safety Arena, Oshodi. The meeting was themed: “Promoting Safety and Serenity through Traffic and Environmental Best Practices.”

Akerele urged all stakeholders to comply fully with state environmental laws, stressing that enforcement would spare no one: “There will be no sacred cow.”

The Lagos State Traffic and Environmental Reform Laws, enacted in 2017 and 2018, target the menace of commercial motorcyclists (Okada) on highways, traffic violations, illegal developments, environmental degradation, and non-conforming structures such as shanties. These laws aim to create an efficient transport system and a habitable environment that supports sustainable development.

Established under Chapter E6, Section 4(1) of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law in 1991, the Taskforce is empowered to enforce both the 2017 Environmental Law and the 2018 Transport Sector Reform Law.

Addressing the stakeholders, Akerele said: “As Lagos approaches the Yuletide season, it is essential that residents and stakeholders understand the Lagos State Traffic and Environmental Reform Laws to ensure compliance. Lagos, as a mega city of about 25 million people, faces rapid urbanization, environmental degradation, housing congestion, and other challenges. Addressing these demands collective effort and adherence to transport and environmental standards.”

He outlined the Taskforce’s functions, including addressing poor sanitation, slum settlements, street trading, illegal roadside mechanics, unauthorized ticketing, and quackery in the medical profession. He stressed that the agency’s creation is a strategic move to reduce human and material losses associated with lawlessness.

CSP Akerele noted that Lagos has suffered significant losses due to traffic violations, illegal Okada operations, drug abuse, cultism, and other criminal activities. He pledged the agency’s commitment to ending environmental nuisances and called on residents to partner with the government by reporting illegal activities. Citizens can report violations at the Agency Headquarters or via the numbers 09137555111 and 09138555111.

Representatives of market and transport unions, including Okada operators and mechanics, expressed readiness to support the Taskforce by complying with environmental laws, while urging enforcement to be conducted with a human face.