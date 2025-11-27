Wike revokes Karshi–Apo Road contract, says 2026 ‘Year of Project Completion’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday toured some ongoing projects in the territory, announcing the revocation of the 13-kilometre Apo-Karshi road contract which was awarded over 14 years ago to MS Kakartar CE.

According to him, the Administration’s aggressive infrastructure rollout is gaining wide public acceptance and will form the backbone of President Bola Tinubu’s third-anniversary achievements.

On the stalled Apo–Karshi Road, Wike said; “Let me tell you the truth, we have terminated that contract; it has been reawarded to SCC. If you go there now, you will see that they have started work,” he said, adding that the road remained critical because it would significantly ease traffic in the region.

Wike, who was warmly received by residents and schoolchildren in the communities he visited, said their excitement was an affirmation that government’s efforts were resonating with the people. “What makes the government feel relaxed is when the people are happy. Of course, the very essence of governance is to make people happy and make them have what improves their lives,” he said.

Reviewing progress on the Karu road network, the minister recalled that he had promised to include all connecting roads when he first flagged off the project, and expressed satisfaction that the contractor was performing well. “I am very happy to report the progress on the job. The contractor is doing very well. And that shows this is one of the projects we are going to line up for the 3rd anniversary of Mr President,” he said.

At Gishiri, Wike also commended CGC for their ongoing work, saying the new roads would join the list of projects to be inaugurated during the President’s third year in office. “People had never seen this type of development in Abuja before,” he said, praising the renewed hope agenda for delivering visible results.

Responding to a question about expectations for 2026, the minister said the administration would deepen its focus on infrastructure and socio-economic improvements. “Just the same thing; infrastructure, infrastructure. And the provision of infrastructure that will lift the lives of the people,” he said. He added that significant upgrades were already underway in the education and health sectors.

However, Wike disclosed that 2026 would not feature many new projects, noting that it would be a political year. “We are not likely to put any new projects. We want to make sure that the projects we have started this year will be completed in 2026,” he said.

The minister also addressed an encounter with a woman whose shop obstructed the Karu water channel. He stressed that emotional appeals could not override public safety. “You cannot do something to block the water channels… She did the wrong thing. We must allow the water to have its way, because if not, it will cause a lot of flooding,” he said. Although her structure violated building regulations, he said the administration was offering compensation as a humanitarian gesture. “Ordinarily, we don’t need to have done that.”

He further revealed that the road linking Kubwa to Bwari has also taken off under SCC. “We can assure you that things are moving very well according to plan,” he declared, emphasising that politics would not be allowed to interfere with projects tied directly to residents’ welfare.

Wike’s inspection tour marks yet another push in the FCT Administration’s accelerated infrastructure drive, with several signature projects now gearing up for completion in time for President Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.