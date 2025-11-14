Uche Igwe hails Gov Uzodinma’s infrastructure strides in Imo

Dr. Uche Igwe, a seasoned analyst, scholar, and youth empowerment leader, has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo for what he described as the administration’s “remarkable progress” in transforming the state through infrastructure renewal and youth inclusion.

In a statement on Thursday, Igwe said Uzodimma’s leadership has repositioned Imo as a state on the path of growth and development, citing ongoing projects in roads, bridges, and public facilities as evidence of his commitment to improving livelihoods.

“The road from Owerri to Ahiara junction in Mbaise bears testimony to the commitment of our dear governor. You can literally drive on that road with your eyes closed.

“Governor Uzodinma is a true champion of progress and development. His vision for Imo State is one of inclusivity and prosperity, and we are already seeing the results,” he further said.

Dr. Igwe urged citizens, particularly young people, to rally behind the government’s 3R agenda — Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery — which, he said, has created opportunities for youth participation in governance and entrepreneurship.

Igwe noted that the governor’s emphasis on human capital development has inspired a new generation of young leaders and innovators contributing to the state’s economic revival.

“As the people of Imo continue to benefit from the governor’s transformational leadership, I encourage everyone to join hands with His Excellency in building a prosperous Imo and a stronger Nigeria,” he added.

Igwe said that with sustained support for Uzodimma’s administration, Imo could emerge as a model for inclusive governance and sustainable development in the South-East.