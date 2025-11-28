Trump to pause migration from ‘Third World Countries’ after DC attack

US President Donald Trump

By Favour Ulebor & Agency’s report

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries.” He made the announcement after a National Guard member died in an attack near the White House.

The move marks a new push in Trump’s tougher migration measures since Wednesday’s shooting. Investigators say the attack was carried out by an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 through a resettlement programme.

Trump did not list the countries he considers “Third World,” and he did not explain what “permanently pause” would mean in practice. He also said the plan would cover cases approved under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He added that he would end all federal benefits and subsidies for “non-citizens,” “denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity,” and deport any foreign national considered a public charge, a security risk, or “non-compatible with Western civilisation.”

The White House and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Trump’s comments came after the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who was shot in the ambush. Another Guardsman, Andrew Wolfe, 24, was “fighting for his life,” according to the President.

Vanguard News