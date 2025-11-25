The Yaba Art Museum’s Adoption Initiative for indigent students

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By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

In a bold merger of art, culture, and philanthropy, Ecobank Nigeria has partnered with the Yaba Art Museum at Yaba College of Technology to launch a unique exhibition and fundraising campaign aimed at sponsoring indigent students through an innovative art adoption programme.

The initiative was officially unveiled at a recent press conference held at the Ecobank headquarters in Lagos. Running until February 10, 2026, the event forms part of the Lagos Pop-Up Museum — a dynamic cultural platform that spans the city with interactive exhibitions, workshops, artist talks, performances, and community engagement designed to celebrate art in all its forms.

Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, described the Lagos Pop-Up Museum as “a living, breathing cultural experience” that opens art to everyone — from avid art enthusiasts to curious newcomers. He likened the exhibition series, which started on November 8, 2025, to a Netflix show with multiple “seasons” of creativity and engagement.

“At Ecobank, we see art and culture not as luxury extras, but as essential investments in unity, innovation, and economic growth. That’s why we say: Art is an investment with better colours,” Lawal said. Represented by Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs and Collaborations, he emphasized the bank’s commitment to Pan-African heritage, youth empowerment, and inclusive cultural dialogue.

“Our collaboration with Yaba College of Technology supports the ‘Gown to Town’ initiative, which bridges academic creativity with real-world opportunities for students,” Odu added.

At the heart of the exhibition is the art adoption programme, coordinated by Dr. Adeola Balogun of the Yaba Art Museum. This initiative allows the public to “adopt” pieces of art for a minimum of N100,000 each, with proceeds directly funding the education of needy students. Strictly managed by Ecobank and YabaTech’s bursary department, the programme is transparent and operates on a first-come, first-served basis determined by an official list of students requiring support.

Dr. Balogun highlighted that should the number of adopted artworks fall short of the number of students on the bursary list, only those corresponding to the artworks adopted will benefit. “We encourage donors to consider contributing above the minimum price to increase the impact. The value of education is immeasurable,” he stated.

Curatorial Director Dr. Odun Orimolade of the Yaba Art Museum praised the partnership, underscoring the museum’s commitment to cultural revival and knowledge restitution. She explained that the current exhibition offers only a glimpse of forthcoming research and projects aimed at reconnecting communities with their forgotten histories.

“The archives we showcase reveal lost knowledge and challenge us to unlearn and relearn who we truly are,” Orimolade said. She emphasized the need for young Nigerians to reconnect with their heritage, describing how a previous collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments transformed students’ appreciation for cultural symbols like Gèlèdé masks.

Orimolade also explained the inclusive pricing model for art adoption, designed to be accessible for all donors regardless of background. “The cost of each artwork matches the tuition for one student’s session. Donations can be more but not less, ensuring that everyone can contribute meaningfully to this cultural and educational mission.”

The exhibition features several thematic experiences including Adoption Hall: Where art meets micro-philanthropy to support students ; Homecoming: A vibrant cultural restitution showcase; Drum Up: A FESTAC77@50 archival journey; Deep Blue: A dialogue on water awareness and the environment; and Mutating Space: An evolving ecosystem of creativity and innovation;

This collaboration between Ecobank and Yaba Art Museum embodies how art, culture, and corporate social responsibility can combine to create tangible social impact, uplift communities, and nurture the next generation of Nigerian creatives and scholars.