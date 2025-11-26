The Need for National Political Reform Conference (8), by Afe Babalola

Census

There is no doubting the fact that for any country to plan appropriately, it is imperative to have a credible data. In other words, the number of males, females, adults, infants and even old men and women living in a particular country should be reasonably ascertainable.

With special reference to Nigeria, we have never succeeded in conducting any credible head count let alone ascertain the number of people living in Nigeria at a given period. Right from 1950s when the British officials attempted to produce census figures which, expectedly massively favoured the North, till date there has not been an acceptable figure.

The last attempt was in 1991 when the government of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) attempted a head count. Sad enough, figures produced went the way of their predecessors: highly disputed. The figures were so questionable that Ibadan, the second largest city in Black Africa was awarded a figure that was so ridiculous that even an infant resident in Ibadan found it difficult to understand.

My Chambers was consulted by the government of Oyo State to take up the matter before the tribunal set up to look into the complaints arising from the disputed census figures. I deployed men and materials to all the nooks and crannies of Oyo State, especially Ibadan City. What confronted us was frightening. Many people were never counted nor their houses visited by census officials.

From history, it would appear that Nigeria has been plagued with inability to conduct a credible census. Simply as a result of the inclination to favour a particular part of this country. As was revealed by Harold Smith, a former British Colonial Officer in Nigeria in his autobiography: Blue Colar Lawman published by TELL Magazine in its No. 10 Marc 7, 2005 issue at page 41, census has always been an albatross even in colonial Nigeria. He captured it in the following terms:

“The massive power of the North rested on the census figures produced by British Officials in the early 1950s. All attempts to confirm those census figures since have proved a failure and this has become the most bitterly contested issue in Nigerian politics. After the Census in 1962, it was found that the Northern Region no longer has a numerical majority over the rest of the country combined. The NPC leaders found these results unacceptable and cancelled the results. The 1962 census returns were never officially published. In a fresh census in 1963, the North improved on its 1962 figures. If Southerners had thought that the new figures would end the North’s absolute majority, they were to be bitterly disappointed. It was little wonder that Awolowo complained bitterly that for himself and his party, ‘the twilight of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria is changing into darkness’”.

The above coming from a foreigner, who has a very deep knowledge of the manipulations and disputations that have characterised census exercises in Nigeria, nothing else could be more worrisome.

There is no doubting the act that this is one crucial area that is on our searchlight and attention. Perhaps, it would not be out of place to suggest that the assistance of the United Nations and certain foreign countries who have experienced successful head count should be sought.

Fortunately and interestingly too, there is a modern trend that requires less laborious exercise in conducting credible census. I am referring to the use of National Identity Card. This method if employed with utmost sincerity, will go a long way in reducing drastically some of the problems associated with successful head counts in this country. We certainly cannot pretend that all is well when the reverse is the case.

I am not ashamed to say that it is only in Nigeria that population density tends to tilt more in the direction of the deserts than the coastal regions. If the truth must be told, we owe Nigeria a great deal of responsibility to address once and for all the intractable census problem.

Electoral Reforms

The proposal for the draft Electoral Bill 2004 by Independent Electoral Commission is fair subject to the recommendations proposed hereunder:

There should be an express provision stipulating the time within which to appeal against the judgment of the Election Tribunal or court as the case may be. Section 160 of the draft bill does not expressly provide for the time within which to appeal with the way it is presently couched.

Section 83(1) is vague with the way it is drafted. It should be amended to read:

“The reform to be used for the conduct of elections to the offices mentioned in Section 47 of this Act and election petitions arising therefrom shall be substantially set out in the schedule to this Act or as may be otherwise determined by the Commission from time to time”.

Section 83(2) is equally vague as it does not expressly provide for the particular location where polling agents are to be present at the distribution of election materials. It should be amended to read:

“The polling agents shall be present at the distribution of the election materials at the polling booths”.

Education Reform

There is urgent need for drastic reformation of education in Nigeria. It is common knowledge that things are not well with education at all levels. There are cases where students who pass out of elementary schools cannot write simple sentences in their native language, while some who pass out of secondary schools cannot write simple grammatically correct sentences. Yet, it is the product of those schools that are admitted into the universities, thereby leading to fallen standard in the quality of graduates produced by the universities.

No wonder that many banks and other corporate bodies prefer those who qualify from overseas universities for employment. Hitherto, Nigerian students were admitted to overseas universities based on the certificates obtained from our universities or secondary school. Now they are required to take qualifying examinations or undergo one-year course. This is intolerable.

The fall in standard of education is due to the fault of the parent, the school and the government.

In the colonial days, parents were responsible for the education of their children and were therefore interested in what they spent money on. Teachers are dedicated. There was cooperation between parents and teachers.

But with the introduction of free education, most parents lost interest in their wards. A Yoruba adage says that a person does not value what he does not spend money to purchase.

There is no where in the world even in the most advanced countries where education is absolutely free. The total abolition of private schools by some governments had disastrous effect for the students, parents and governments.

The result was that government must fund all schools and all students, whereas the government’s resources are severely limited. As is done in other civilized countries, public schools funded by government should exist side by side with private institutions and schools established by voluntary and religious organisation. In the process, government will be saved the trouble of paying for those who can afford to train their children, while the children in need will be trained by government.

There will be healthy rivalry between public schools and private schools which will eventually lead to necessary improvement in the standard of education.

Education should be under residual legislative list, so that each region/ zone or state can grow at its own pace.

This will reduce the problem of quota system whereby some students who score less than 30 per cent from so-called disadvantaged area are admitted into universities, while students who score 60 per cent from so-called advantaged area are not admitted.

After over 65 years of independence, it is ridiculous that some states will regard themselves as disadvantage for the purpose of admission into universities.

It is my humble view that the present system as it is practised has the effect of retarding progress in education in some areas. This is one more reason why the Federal Government should be restructured. A true federation is not one where a state advancing or making progress should be pulled down or made to suffer or reduce its progress in order to allow others to catch up.