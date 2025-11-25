Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick set to miss AFCON 2025 with knee injury

Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick has been ruled out of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations after sustaining a knee injury during training with Belgian club FC Dender.
According to sports writer and BBC Sport broadcaster Oluwashina Okeleji, Benjamin Fredrick picked up the injury shortly after returning from Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers playoff, where he featured in all matches as the Super Eagles fell short of securing the Intercontinental playoff slot, losing out to DR Congo.
The 20-year-old is expected to return to action after the AFCON tournament.
Head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly already identified a replacement, with the updated squad list expected to be announced soon.
Currently on loan from Brentford, Fredrick had become a key figure in Nigeria’s defence, stepping into the role previously occupied by captain William Troost-Ekong.
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