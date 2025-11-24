Soludo receives UNIZIK VC, commends transparent selection process

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has officially welcomed the new Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Prof. Bond Anyaehie, to the Government House, praising the transparent process that led to his appointment.

Governor Soludo, after reviewing the Vice Chancellor’s impressive credentials, affirmed that Prof. Anyaehie is well-positioned to lead the university to greater heights. He urged others interested in public service to emulate the transparency and integrity demonstrated in selecting UNIZIK’s seventh substantive Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Anyaehie, who received handover notes from the former Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Carol Arinze-Umobi, pledged to prioritize the welfare of both staff and students. He announced that all staff who have served for over five years would receive their November and December salaries ahead of the festive season.

The new VC also disclosed plans to commission the previously abandoned Vice Chancellor’s Lodge in the coming weeks.