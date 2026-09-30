Lekki Port: NPA moves to sanction offenders

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has stepped up efforts to sanction stakeholders who violate the Port Standard Operating Procedures (PSO) along the Lekki Port corridor, including operators of illegal truck parks.

The move is part of measures to improve port efficiency, safety and the seamless movement of cargo along the corridor.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting at Lekki Port, the Port Manager, Mr Emmanuel Anda, warned that stakeholders found contravening established rules and regulations governing port operations would face sanctions.

Anda said strict compliance with the PSO was essential to maintaining order along the port access corridor, facilitating the movement of cargo and trucks and preventing activities capable of undermining efficient port operations.

He stressed that all stakeholders operating within the Lekki Port ecosystem must adhere to approved procedures, warning that violations would no longer be treated lightly.

The Port Manager said an orderly and efficient port corridor was critical to the competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime sector, particularly as Lekki Port continues to play an increasing role in international trade and cargo handling.

“We cannot allow one person, two people or any group of people to tarnish the image of this entire setup. This is an image-making platform for the country, and nobody is going to sit back and allow any individual or group to damage the reputation of the technology, the Nigerian Ports Authority or Lagos ports.

“That will not be allowed,” he said.

Anda said the authority would strengthen communication and coordination among stakeholders operating along the corridor to ensure seamless port operations.

He also urged the promoters of the electronic call-up system to integrate their technology with those of other stakeholders to improve coordination and facilitate smoother cargo evacuation.

Speaking separately, Mike Idike, an official of Call-up Technologies, said the company was ready to electronically integrate all relevant stakeholders into the system to facilitate seamless cargo evacuation and improve efficiency along the port corridor.