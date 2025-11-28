Sealing of Renewed Hope office targeted at Reps Deputy Speaker— Spokesman

Kalu

…It’s not politically motivated —Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—The spokesman of the Renewed Hope Partners, RHP, Mr Elton Onwu, has said the sealing of its South East headquarters in Umuahia, Abia State, was meant to undermine the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and his efforts to disseminate information about President Bola Tinubu’s programmes and policies in the South East zone.

This came as Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained that the sealing of the Renewed Hope Agenda office is not politically motivated, contrary to misinterpretation by members of the opposition.

The RHP office located at 36, Ojike Street, Umuahia, was sealed two days ag by Abia State Ministry of Lands and Housing over alleged tax default. However, the office was later unsealed following intervention by the state authorities.

In a statement, Onwu insisted that the action is a clear attack on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the property in question was abandoned in a dilapidated state for over 30 years before the group renovated it for its South East headquarters.

Describing the action as vindictive, the spokesman alleged that the office was only sealed without notice because it was linked to the deputy speaker, who has been promoting Tinubu’s programmes in the state and urged the Abia State government to shun politics of bitterness.

He said, “We moved into the building in June 2025 after an extensive renovation of the facility. One wonders why the various taxes or notifications were not sent to owners of the property before the Renewed Hope Partners took over.

“It is telling that Governor Otti would choose to target the office, which serves as a meeting point for all the evangelists of the Renewed Hope Agenda message of the President, simply because it is associated with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who also represents the Bende Federal constituency of the state.”

We call on well-meaning Abians to condemn this attack on the Renewed Hope Partners and to stand with us in this fight for justice from Governor Otti. We will not be intimidated or silenced, and we will continue to promote the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, no matter the obstacles.”

Sealing not politically motivated —Otti

According to the governor, the property was sealed by the state’s Harmonised Task Force as part of “a blanket enforcement of court orders.”

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said he had, however, directed that the property be unsealed after the matter was brought to his notice by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

“The unsealing was promptly executed pending the regularisation of the building’s documentation,” Otti said.

He cautioned against imputing motives to the activities of the harmonised taskforce, saying the action has no political undertones.

“This enforcement was not politically motivated; rather, it was part of a general exercise targeting properties in default of statutory obligations,” the statement said.

Providing reasons for the sealing of the property, the statement said: ”Ground Rent has been owed since 1982, with the lease expiring on December 31, 2025.”

It also said the property owner failed to respond to demand notices requesting proof of compliance with payment of ground rent and other related charges.

The statement said a court order was obtained for the sealing after evidence of service of demand notices was presented.

It further read: ”The enforcement exercise, which began in August 2025, targeted 83 property in Umuahia and 91 in Aba.”

According to the statement, a significant number of affected property owners have since complied with the court orders.

The statement said that “churches, hospitals, and schools are exempt from sealing due to the social services they render.”

The statement cited examples of responsive actions taken in some instances to include the unsealing of property belonging to the Sam Mbakwe family; the unsealing of a radio station; and the unsealing of a property in use by a government agency.

The statement said “strict instructions have been issued to the Harmonised Task Force to ensure enforcement is carried out without compromise.”

“However, the unsealing of No. 36 Ojike Lane reflects the government’s responsiveness to emerging issues. While enforcement remains uncompromised, sensitive matters will receive greater oversight to ensure fairness and political balance”, the statement concluded.