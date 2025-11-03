Rybakina downs Swiatek in WTA Finals

Rybakina

Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight consecutive matches with an impressive 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over second-seeded Iga Swiatek in round-robin play at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Monday.

After cruising past Amanda Anisimova in her opener on Saturday, Rybakina claimed her second win of the week to move to the top of the Serena Williams Group and plant a foot in Friday’s semi-finals.

Rybakina was the last of the eight singles players to qualify for this season’s WTA Finals, and she did so by clinching the title in Ningbo and reaching the semi-finals in Tokyo in the last two weeks of qualifying tournaments of the regular season.

“I’ve been playing really well the last few weeks. I was improving each match and of course the results were following after,” said the 2022 Wimbledon champion.

“It’s a great opportunity to play here against the top players. I’m really excited about the next matches and hopefully I can bring the same intensity and the same game.”

Rybakina went into the clash having lost all four of her meetings with Swiatek in 2025, and it looked like she might suffer a fifth straight defeat to the Pole when she dropped the opening set in 35 minutes.

But the Kazakh sixth seed adjusted tactically, utilising her kick serve and big forehand to maximum effect to sweep 12 of the next 13 games and complete the upset in one hour and 37 minutes.

“It’s always very tough to play against Iga, she brings so much intensity on the court. In the second set, I pushed myself, the serve improved and I’m happy I stepped in and played much better,” said Rybakina.

“Mentally I’m happy I stayed focused no matter if I lost the first set, I was still trying to stay aggressive.

“I hope I can keep playing like this for the rest of the tournament.”

American seventh seed Madison Keys will square off later in the day against compatriot Anisimova.

If fourth seed Anisimova wins, Rybakina will officially advance to the semi-finals as the winner of the Serena Williams Group.