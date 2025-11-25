Resolving energy challenges critical to Nigeria’s prosperity – FG

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has emphasized that tackling Nigeria’s persistent energy supply challenges is essential to achieving long-term, sustainable national prosperity.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, made this known on Tuesday at the 8th Valuechain Annual Lecture Series in Abuja.

The event, themed “Growth in the Energy, Oil and Gas Sector: The Nexus Between Economic Development, Social Impact and Public Perception,” brought together policymakers, experts, and stakeholders from across the energy sector.

Obi noted that energy has become the foundation of industrialisation and economic advancement globally.

“Energy is not just a commodity. It is the lifeblood of industrialization, the backbone of economic productivity, the driver of jobs, and a crucial lever for social stability and national security,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s energy discourse has often been clouded by controversy rather than data-driven clarity, stressing the need to reshape both the structure of the sector and public perception.

“No nation has achieved sustainable prosperity without first resolving its energy question. From manufacturing to agriculture, from transportation to digital infrastructure, every sector depends on reliable, affordable, and accessible energy,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, represented by the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is prioritizing reforms to strengthen the energy sector.

According to him, the reforms already underway reflect the administration’s commitment to economic stability, industrial growth, investment attraction, and job creation.

Earlier, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Valuechain Magazine, Musa Bashir Usman, highlighted the rapid transformation of the global and local energy landscape.

He said the Petroleum Industry Act is reshaping governance and operations in Nigeria’s energy sector, while global energy transition trends continue to influence traditional industry models.