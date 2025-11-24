Reps to convene special session on national security Tuesday

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

The House of Representatives will convene a Special Plenary Session on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, dedicated solely to reviewing Nigeria’s national security situation and strengthening the legislative response to current and emerging threats.

To be presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the Session will consider consolidated internal assessments and receive presentations from the Committees on Defence; National Security and Intelligence; Police Affairs; Interior; and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness. Regional and Zonal Caucus Leaders will also present structured briefings on the security situation across the six geopolitical zones.

According to a statement by the House spokesperson, Hon Akin Rotimi, the Session will afford Honourable Members the opportunity to reflect on constituency-level realities and contribute to a constructive national dialogue.

“Deliberations will culminate in the adoption of a comprehensive Security Resolution outlining coordinated actions and oversight benchmarks.

“Consistent with the commitment of the 10th Assembly to openness and public trust, the proceedings will be broadcast live on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and on the official Facebook page of the House of Representatives @HouseNGR.

“The House remains steadfast in its duty to promote unity, faith, peace, and progress in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.