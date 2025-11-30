Police intensify surveillance, patrol in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command on Sunday, reassured residents of their safety, following concerns over an inducing voice note circulating on social media, about some areas in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said this in a statement in Awka.

“The Anambra Police Command wishes to reassure the public, especially residents of Anambra, that it is not taking lightly the panic-inducing voice notes and unstable security messages currently circulating on social media by unidentified individuals.

“Consequently, the Command has intensified security surveillance, strengthened visibility policing, and expanded routine and targeted patrols in all areas mentioned in the recordings,” he said.

According to Ikenga, preliminary assessments indicate that these voice notes and social media messages lack verified credibility.

“However, the Command has adopted proactive measures to ensure that no security concern whether real or fabricated is left unattended,” he said.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, has also directed all police fomation in the state, to remain alert, boost intelligence gathering, and sustain aggressive patrol operations.

Orutugu urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities without fear.

“The people of Anambra are assured that police operatives remain firm, vigilant, and fully committed to their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property across the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the command urged the public to desist from circulating unverified messages capable of causing unnecessary panic, emphasising that such actions may attract legal consequences.

The police encouraged the public to contact the police for security emergency and assistance through its control room hotline, 07039194332 and emergency number 112.