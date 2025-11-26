Police dismiss viral video of herdsmen attack in Rivers as false

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Police in Rivers State have dismissed a viral video of a herdsmen attack in the state as false.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on social media platforms, claiming that herdsmen attacked an area in the state.

In the video there was a heavy exchange of gunfire between the alleged herders and some unknown individuals who claimed to be under attack.

Also, the video captures a voice calling for help, saying that they were under attack by herdsmen, while other voices were chanting ‘Asawana’ while the shootings were on.

However, the police said its investigation has shown that the incident never happened, dismissing the same as false.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the video was misleading and designed to cause panic among residents.

Iringe-Koko said, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, falsely claiming Fulani herdsmen attacked in Rivers State and were repelled by Ijaw youths.

“The police command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.

“The command emphasises that there have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State. This fabricated narrative is a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the state.

“We urge the public to disregard this misinformation and exercise restraint in sharing unverified content that could spark unnecessary tension or damage the state’s reputation.”

She noted that the police are working in synergy with other security agencies and remain committed to protecting lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining peace and order across the state.

Iringe-Koko further added that robust security measures are in place, including operational patrol teams, surveillance units, and tactical squads to ensure orderliness.