Plateau govt urges calm as schools close over security concerns

Gov Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Government has appealed for calm following the immediate closure of schools across the state as part of precautionary measures to safeguard students and staff amid rising security concerns in some states.

In a directive issued on Friday, the State Ministry of Education and the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) ordered Government Junior Model Secondary Schools to close from Saturday, November 22, 2025, while all primary and day schools are to close from Monday, November 24.

The ministry further instructed that no academic or administrative activities should take place until further notice.

The situation prompted heightened movement in the Jos/Bukuru metropolis on Saturday, as parents were seen either heading to or returning from their children’s schools to pick them up following the government directive.

Authorities explained that the decision was informed by emerging reports of student kidnappings in other states.

While urging citizens not to panic, the government stressed the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students, teachers, and school personnel.

Commissioner for Information and Communication Joyce Ramnap urged parents, school administrators, and community leaders to comply with the directives and avoid spreading unverified information.

She assured residents that Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration is committed to maintaining peace and that the situation remains under control.