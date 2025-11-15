PHOTOS: PDP members troop to venue as two-day Ibadan convention begins

Photo: Dare Fasube

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

As early as 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba venue of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2025 convention, had become a beehive of activities as party loyalists trooped into the arena.

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A retinue of security agents was stationed at strategic points to maintain law and order.

Despite Thursday’s ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja stopping the convention, the massive turnout appears unaffected, with crowds continuing to pour into the stadium.

Vanguard gathered that party supporters from the South-East, North, and South-West had arrived in Ibadan and secured accommodation in various hotels across the metropolis.

Below are more photos from the venue by Vanguard’s Dare Fasube:

Vanguard News