Oyo PDP hails court ruling clearing Ibadan national convention

…says party set for historic gathering

By Adeola Badru

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has welcomed the ruling of the Oyo State High Court, which on Monday cleared the party to proceed with its elective national convention scheduled for 15 and 16 November 2025 in Ibadan.

In the landmark judgment delivered by Justice A. L. Akintola, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the convention and directed the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to continue preparations without hindrance.

Reacting to the judgment on Tuesday at the PDP State Secretariat, Molete, Ibadan, the Oyo State Chairman of the party, Mr Dayo Ogunbenro, described the ruling as a victory for democracy and a welcome relief for party members nationwide.

“I am the state chairman of the party, do you expect me to be sad about that judgment? I’m happy, and the teeming supporters of the PDP in Oyo State are happy.

“We were in a meeting of the state working committee when His Excellency called to share the news. We are happy, and by the special grace of God, the convention will go on as planned.”

Ogunbenro noted that while political contests naturally create divergent interests, the party has adequate internal mechanisms to address grievances and reconcile differences after the convention.

“Politics is about interest. At times you lose; at times you win. There will always be contentions. But after the convention, if there’s anything to mediate upon, we’ll do so.

“Even after the convention, life will continue in the PDP. The greater percentage of our members nationally support holding the convention in Ibadan, and it will take place by the grace of God.”

He reaffirmed that the PDP remains Nigeria’s leading opposition party, insisting that Nigerians were increasingly yearning for its return in 2027.

“Whether anybody likes it or not, PDP remains the only vibrant opposition party in this country today.

If Nigerians are looking for an alternative, I think PDP comes first.

“Comparing Jonathan’s administration to Buhari’s and the current one, Nigerians can now see the difference. By 2027, the people will choose PDP again.”

Similarly, the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Michael Ogunshina, expressed delight over the judgment, saying it had restored confidence among members and delegates nationwide.

“We are indeed very pleased as a political party. We have been preparing for this convention for quite some time and have made all necessary arrangements for the venue.

“When the unfortunate news broke last week that the convention had been suspended by a court, it was a major concern for us. Therefore, we are delighted that another competent court has now given the green light.”

Ogunshina clarified that the ruling was based on an ex parte motion filed by an aspirant, adding that the substantive hearing had been fixed for 10 November. He said the judgment still allowed the party to forge ahead with its preparations.

“As a political party, we recognise that, like any large family, we have members with diverse interests and opinions. What matters most is our ability to harmonise those interests and bring everyone together.”

On the PDP’s national prospects, Ogunshina was optimistic that Nigerians would vote overwhelmingly for the party in 2027, noting widespread dissatisfaction with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Governor Seyi Makinde has often said, and I echo his words, that the 2027 election will not merely be between the PDP and the APC; it will be between Nigerians and the APC.

“The ruling APC has become its own greatest opposition. Nigerians are now yearning for the PDP’s return, and once we put our house in order, victory in 2027 is certain.”

The party in Oyo State reaffirmed its readiness to host thousands of delegates and stakeholders from across the country for what it described as a “historic and unifying” national convention in Ibadan, noting that preparations are now in full swing with the court’s clearance.