NYSC announces Batch C deployment details for prospective corps members

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The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the deployment details for prospective members of its 2025 Batch C stream.

The scheme announced this on Monday via its official X handle, confirming that call-up letters are now available.

According to the post, some prospective corps members posted to Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory have been assigned to attend orientation in neighbouring states due to capacity arrangements.

Also, those deployed to Lagos may have their orientation in Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun, or Osun camps, while those posted to the FCT may undergo orientation in Kaduna, Niger, or Nasarawa camps.

The NYSC issued a travel advisory, cautioning prospective corps members against travelling at night and urging them to prioritise safety on their way to camp.

It also reminded PCMs to print and sign all required deployment documents ahead of their arrival, noting that the forms must be submitted during registration at the orientation camp.