North-Central APC Forum to Yilwatda: You lack authority to block Muftwang’s defection

Calab Muftwang

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has stated that the party’s national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, does not have the authority to stop Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, from joining the APC.

The Forum, which has publicly supported the governor’s possible movement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, expressed concern over what it described as resistance among some Plateau political leaders to the potential defection.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held on October 17, 2025, Plateau APC leaders considered a motion moved by former Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter, opposing the prospect of Governor Muftwang joining the party.

In a statement issued Tuesday and signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the group suggested that the opposition to Muftwang’s potential entry may be influenced by political interests within the state. The Forum also argued that decisions regarding party admission start at the ward level, and that only the governor’s ward in Mangu has the authority to admit him.

“The national chairman has no role in determining whether Governor Caleb Muftwang joins the APC. Admission into the party begins at the ward level,” the statement said.

The Forum further criticised what it described as unhelpful political tension surrounding the governor’s possible defection, urging stakeholders to prioritise party unity and openness.

According to the group, Muftwang’s decision on whether to defect is still subject to ongoing consultations, and it maintains that the governor enjoys strong support among residents of the state.

“For over two years, we have encouraged Governor Muftwang to consider joining the APC. Many people in Plateau appreciate his development-focused governance,” the Forum noted.

The statement added that the APC in Plateau State stands to benefit from an inclusive approach that welcomes new members, particularly those with broad public support.

The Forum called on APC leaders in Mangu Ward to extend an invitation to the governor if they deem it appropriate, insisting that internal disagreements should not hinder lawful party processes.

“The national chairman does not have constitutional powers to prevent any eligible person from joining the APC. Party procedures are clear on this,” the statement concluded.